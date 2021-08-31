HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96. HOYA has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HOYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

