HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.11

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.11 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 9206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HOYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

