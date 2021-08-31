HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.61% of HP worth $220,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 101.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 167,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HPQ stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

