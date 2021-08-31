H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Thomas A. Gerke Sells 15,000 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Block alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of H&R Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $14,408.80.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 1,524,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,634. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.