H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Thomas A. Gerke Sells 20,000 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $14,408.80.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,634. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

