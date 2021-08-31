HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $701.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $614.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.52. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $260.79 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

