Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $513.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.
HUM opened at $405.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
