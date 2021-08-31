Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $513.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $405.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.