Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.01

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.01 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18.60 ($0.24). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.35 ($0.25), with a volume of 765,941 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £75.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

