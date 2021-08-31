Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47,169.20 or 1.00497249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $10.92 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

