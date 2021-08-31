Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 10,931,482 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £46.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

