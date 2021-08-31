HUSD 24-Hour Volume Tops $446.22 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $463.76 million and approximately $446.22 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00820927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102617 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 463,535,522 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

