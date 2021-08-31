Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $948.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

