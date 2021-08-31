HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.62. 19,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,349,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 849.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 789.7% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 704.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

