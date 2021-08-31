hybrix (HY) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One hybrix coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00005757 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $4,093.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, hybrix has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00161035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.95 or 0.07307502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.14 or 1.00645177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00839078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,053 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

hybrix Coin Trading

