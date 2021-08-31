HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $542,312.21

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. HYCON has a market cap of $542,312.21 and $63,734.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055424 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.