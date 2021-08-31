HYCON Market Cap Achieves $514,236.35 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. HYCON has a market capitalization of $514,236.35 and approximately $59,679.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058156 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

