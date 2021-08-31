Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -325.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

