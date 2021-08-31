Hyman Charles D Has $17.96 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,314.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

