HyperCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. HyperCash has a total market cap of $38.35 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,956.20 or 1.00163869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.00944560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00365918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.00470545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004836 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

