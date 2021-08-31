Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $308,445.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.