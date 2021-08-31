I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 7.6%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.47 and last traded at $69.06. Approximately 8,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $83,656,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.