Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 23.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 3,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,084. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

