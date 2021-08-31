Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

