Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,609 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 11,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

