Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Has $160.02 Million Stock Position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. trimmed its position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,374,800 shares during the period. Nam Tai Property comprises 21.6% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned approximately 1.02% of Nam Tai Property worth $160,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NTP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

