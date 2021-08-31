Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Has $26.59 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 3.6% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $52,995,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

