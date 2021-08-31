Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. PFSweb accounts for about 0.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 2.36% of PFSweb worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFSW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

