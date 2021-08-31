Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 5.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.00. 39,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

