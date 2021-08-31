Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Sells 11,937 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. 82,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,936. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

