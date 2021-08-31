Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Sells 67,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 3.0% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.45. 48,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.92. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

