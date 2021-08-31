Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Sells 75,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 565,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,605,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

