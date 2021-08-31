IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 64,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

