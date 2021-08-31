Ï„Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $68,426.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $10,697.82 or 0.22844467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00164317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.82 or 0.07223786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.16 or 1.00075244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00861278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

