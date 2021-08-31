ICHI Price Reaches $4.52 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00009622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $15.28 million and $4.72 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00162705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.73 or 0.07194481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.51 or 1.00176364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00878979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,378,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

