iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 829,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $451.00 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

