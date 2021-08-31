ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $67,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average of $213.90. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $257.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.