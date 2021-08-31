Icosavax Inc’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 7th

Icosavax’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Icosavax had issued 12,133,333 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ICVX opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

