Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $279.97

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.97 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 1,135,403 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £776.10 million and a PE ratio of 1,016.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is 1.12%.

In related news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

