Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $181,844.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00066420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00132961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00160540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00083236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,207,805 coins and its circulating supply is 47,793,139 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.