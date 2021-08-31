IDEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.73 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, IDEX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $35.66 million and $6.73 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.