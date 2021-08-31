IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Sells $1,546,245.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $13.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $667.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

