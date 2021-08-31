Idle Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.77 or 0.00018630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $22.09 million and $506,280.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idle has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00132961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00160540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07302189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.76 or 0.99998049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00812507 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,372 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

