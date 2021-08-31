iExec RLC Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. iExec RLC has a market cap of $356.60 million and approximately $37.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00009478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

