Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,314.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
