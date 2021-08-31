Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,314.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

