IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.80

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 30,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £18.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.80.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

