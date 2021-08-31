IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,108 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $61,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $8,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

