II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.39.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

