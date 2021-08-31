Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,588. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

