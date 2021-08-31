Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,830,449 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $457.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.37 and a 200-day moving average of $439.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

