IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,822.00

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,822 ($23.80) and last traded at GBX 1,821 ($23.79), with a volume of 40675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

IMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,742.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,569.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

